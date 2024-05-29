Eminem conjures up excitement with announcement of new single 'Houdini'

Washington [US], May 29 : Rap maestro Eminem is about to pull another rabbit out of his hat with his latest announcement, sending waves of excitement across the music industry.

Just weeks after unveiling his highly anticipated album, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace),' the Detroit wordsmith has now dropped the curtain on his first single, 'Houdini,' set to mesmerise fans this coming Friday.

In a cryptic Instagram post, Eminem teased fans by engaging in a FaceTime conversation with none other than magician extraordinaire, David Blaine.

The enigmatic rapper, known for his flair for the dramatic, queried Blaine about pushing the boundaries of magic, setting the stage for what promises to be a mind-bending musical journey.

While specifics about 'The Death of Slim Shady' remain shrouded in secrecy, Eminem tantalised followers with a snippet of the instrumental accompanying the Instagram clip, leaving fans eager for more.

This album marks his 12th studio effort, with whispers from longtime collaborator Dr Dre hinting at an album that could redefine the genre.

Dr Dre himself spilt the beans earlier this year on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' hinting at his involvement in the project and expressing anticipation about hearing the album in its entirety, according to a report by Variety.

Eminem has been meticulous in building anticipation, first with a cryptic Detroit Murder Files teaser during the NFL Draft, and then with a faux obituary in the Detroit Free Press bidding adieu to his iconic alter ego, Slim Shady.

As the countdown to Friday begins, anticipation is at fever pitch, with fans eagerly awaiting to witness Eminem's latest musical incarnation.

