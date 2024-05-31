Eminem releases new song 'Houdini'
By ANI | Published: May 31, 2024 08:45 PM2024-05-31T20:45:37+5:302024-05-31T20:50:04+5:30
Los Angeles [US], May 31 : Rapper Eminem is back with a bang. He released the new single 'Houdini' ...
Los Angeles [US], May 31 : Rapper Eminem is back with a bang. He released the new single 'Houdini' on Friday.
The video for the new track begins with the now 51-year-old rapper in bed, receiving a call from Dr. Dre, in a direct echo of his 2002 video 'Without Me', as per People.
The song itself begins with the 'Guess who's back, back again/Shady's back, tell a friend' lyrics from the 22-year-old track and much of the video recalls the one the rapper released for his earlier song.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C7nm_TLtu5D/?hl=en
The track has left fans excited.
"Wow...Eminem is back," a social media user commented.
"Great," another one wrote.
The rapper released the song's cover art days before its release, featuring a magician wearing a Jason Voorhees hockey mask and making an electrified microphone float in midair.
"Guess who's back? And for my last trick...," the cover read.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app