Eminem releases new song 'Houdini'

Los Angeles [US], May 31 : Rapper Eminem is back with a bang. He released the new single 'Houdini' on Friday.

The video for the new track begins with the now 51-year-old rapper in bed, receiving a call from Dr. Dre, in a direct echo of his 2002 video 'Without Me', as per People.

The song itself begins with the 'Guess who's back, back again/Shady's back, tell a friend' lyrics from the 22-year-old track and much of the video recalls the one the rapper released for his earlier song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7nm_TLtu5D/?hl=en

The track has left fans excited.

"Wow...Eminem is back," a social media user commented.

"Great," another one wrote.

The rapper released the song's cover art days before its release, featuring a magician wearing a Jason Voorhees hockey mask and making an electrified microphone float in midair.

"Guess who's back? And for my last trick...," the cover read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor