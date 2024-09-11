Eminem to release 'Expanded Mourner's Edition' of latest album on this date

Washington [US], September 11 : Eminem has announced that he will be dropping the Expanded Mourner's Edition of his recent album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) this Friday.

The rapper shared the news with fans by posting a trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter), teasing what's to come later this week.

In the teaser, Eminem is seen walking into a convenience store and grabbing a carton of milk from the fridge. He drops the carton on the floor, revealing a missing person ad featuring his alter ego, Slim Shady, on the side. As he leaves the store, producer Alchemist appears from behind the counter and tells him never to come back.

Details about the Expanded Mourner's Edition are still under wraps, but fans expect it to include new tracks, possibly produced by Alchemist, according to Variety.

The original album, The Death of Slim Shady, was released in July and featured singles including "Houdini," "Tobey" (with Big Sean and Babytron), and "Somebody Save Me" featuring Jelly Roll.

The Death of Slim Shady was presented as a concept album, marking the end of the notorious Slim Shady character. Known for his bawdy and provocative lyrics, Slim Shady has been a key figure in Eminem's music since the start of his career.

Eminem has performed worldwide since the album's release, with shows in London, Detroit, and Los Angeles. He is also scheduled to open the MTV Video Music Awards tomorrow night, as per Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor