Eminent Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun cremated with state honours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 30 : Legendary Malayalam Filmmaker Shaji N Karun was cremated with state honours on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of the filmmaker were initially kept for the public homage in Thiruvananthapuram. He passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer. He was 73 and had been unwell for some time.

The demise of the eminent filmmaker comes days after he was honoured with the J C Daniel Award for lifetime contribution to Malayalam cinema, the highest film honour instituted by the state government.

Since Monday, social media has been flooded with tributes for Shaji N Karun.

"Goodbye, Shaji N. Karun Sir. Thank you for Vanaprastham and so many great visuals & movies," a social media user posted on X.

"We mourn the passing of legendary filmmaker Shaji N. Karun, whose pioneering work has left an indelible mark on world cinema. A recipient of France's Knight of Arts and Letters, several of his films were feted at Cannes. Our deepest condolences to his family & all film lovers," a post read on the French Embassy in India.

Shaji N Karun's debut film, Piravi (1988), was screened at nearly 70 international film festivals, while his second film, Swaham (1994), was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His Vanaprastham (1999) was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

