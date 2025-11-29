Emma Chamberlain on why she keeps dating musicians

Washington DC [US], November 29 : Social media personality Emma Chamberlain opened up about her dating life.

The content creator sat down with friend and podcaster Owen Thiele on an episode of his In Your Dreams podcast, where Thiele asked Emma about her penchant for dating musicians, according to People.

The 24-year-old influencer, who has been linked to singer-songwriters Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) and Peter McPoland over the past five years, said she never initiates contact.

On the recent podcast, titled "I got stuffed with Emma Chamberlain", Thiele said to Chamberlain, "Um, Emma can I ask you a question? Why do you keep dating musicians?" Chamberlain laughed at the question, responding with, "Can I answer this with a quote?"

"To quote Sabrina Carpenter, once again, 'I swear they choose me. I'm not choosing them,'" the influencer said, quoting a line from Carpenter's song "Manchild" off of her Man's Best Friend album.

"No, they choose me," Chamberlain doubled down, laughing and admitting, "And I choose them a little too."

The content creator went on to reveal what she called 'interesting evidence" for the fact that musicians were choosing her, not the other way around, reported People.

"I have never slid into the DM of a musician. Only ever has the music man slid in to mine," she joked. "I have never walked up to at a bar a man in music. Only ever has a man in music walked up to me at a bar."

"Yes, but Emma, you attract that," Thiele said back, asking, "Do you think it's like a talent like watching them on stage gets you going?"

Chamberlain responded, "You know what's weird? Like that does do a little something, but that's not like the root of it. I kind of can't figure out what it is."

"Like let's say I was into baseball player like or let's say I met a really hot baseball player like I would think it was hot that the baseball player was playing baseball," she explained. "It's like any guy doing anything that they love like I'm going to be like that's hot," reported People.

Chamberlain added that the musician thing may have just been a coincidence, while seemingly referring to her ex-boyfriend, Pillsbury, whom she dated from 2020 to 2023, "The first time, that was random. It was random that he made music. Like that was irrelevant. Yeah. Like I didn't care about that."

"The second time when I met the person, I didn't know that they made music and I found out later after I met them... and I was like, 'Oh no, we're doing this again,' " she said, reported People.

Later, Thiele asked Chamberlain what it was like to have so much music written about her, and Chamberlain responded that it was illuminating. "I learned about my own relationship through the music," she said. "Does that make sense? Like I've learned truly how perhaps people have felt about me through music, which is great, but it's also kind of like it's weird when you hear more in the music than in real life. You're like, 'Wait, really? You feel that way?'"

The influencer, 24, recently confirmed her now-single relationship status on the latest episode of her podcast, Anything Goes, according to People.

