Emma Mackey, Greta Gerwig team up for ‘Narnia’ film

Los Angeles, April 26 British-French actress Emma Mackey, who is known for the hit streaming series ‘Sex Education’, is set to team up with director Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film ‘Narnia’.

The actress has landed the coveted role of the White Witch, the primary antagonist who was played by Tilda Swinton beginning with 2005’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, reports ‘Variety’.

Mackey will join Meryl Streep, who is in talks to play Aslan, the talking lion who serves as Narnia’s guardian and guide for the human children who enter its world.

As per ‘Variety’, Gerwig wrote the script and is directing the film, which will reportedly tackle the sixth novel of the series, ‘The Magician’s Nephew’, where the White Witch (whose name is Jadis) features prominently.

‘Narnia’ is currently slated to open in Imax on Thanksgiving Day 2026, where the film will screen worldwide, and exclusively, for two weeks in advance of the film’s debut on Netflix around the following Christmas.

In 2018, Netflix announced it would develop new series and film projects based on Lewis’ ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’, Gerwig boarded the project in 2020, after earning a best director Oscar nomination for ‘Lady Bird’ and helming an acclaimed adaptation of ‘Little Women’.

Then, in 2023, Gerwig delivered the blockbuster of the year with ‘Barbie’, the $1.4 billion-grossing phenomenon and Oscar-winning movie, starring and produced by Margot Robbie.

Directed by Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, ‘Barbie’ offered a subversive spin on the Mattel doll’s fantastic existence, following her (and Ryan Gosling’s Ken) on their journey from Barbie Land to the real world and their simultaneous ideological enlightenment. Mackey appeared as one of Robbie’s fellow Barbies.

Mackey has booked prime roles in J.J. Abrams’ next feature for Warner Bros., starring alongside Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega; Julia Ducournau’s ‘Alpha’, which will debut next month at the Cannes Film Festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor