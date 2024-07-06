Emma Roberts hopes to work with aunt Julia Roberts, says "would love to find the perfect project"

Washington [US], July 6 : Emma Roberts shared that she watches her Oscar-winning actor and aunt Julia Roberts' films for comfort when she is by herself, reported Variety.

Emma, who is Julia Roberts' niece, also expressed her eagerness to collaborate on a project with her aunt. She stated that, while they have not yet found the appropriate opportunity, she hopes the perfect project will come along in the future.

She said, "I watch her movies when I'm on location and I'm by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort. "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "America's Sweethearts" are my safe movies."

When asked if she would love to work with her in future and if people approach her for the same, she said, "They still do. I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it's never been the right thing. She's the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff but it hasn't been right."

She also opened up about 'Madame Web', which is a 2024 American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

It is the fourth film in Spider-Man Universe and stars Dakota Johnson in the title role, alongside Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

She spoke on the performance of the film as it didn't do as well and also on Dakota Johnson's comment that she might would never do something like that again. However, she liked it.

As she mentioned, "Things work; things don't work. Everyone likes to act like they can predict if they're going to work or they're not. And the truth is, you can't. Things do badly, and then they blow up later on TikTok. Things do well, but then you watch them, and you're like, "This did well?" There is no secret. It's about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer."

"I'm not intimidated by failure, and I'm not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something. I personally really loved "Madame Web." I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie. If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different. And that's what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now," she added, reported Variety.

