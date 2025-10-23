Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons Star in Bugonia - A Thrilling Reflection of Our Modern Age

Bugonia, the latest from visionary filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, is an explosive psychological thriller that reveals a darkly comic take on our modern age of madness. Starring Academy Award winner Emma Stone, actor Jesse Plemons, and breakout newcomer Aidan Delbis, Bugonia is set to release in Indian cinemas on October 31, 2025.

Provocative and subversive, the film follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who burst out of their online rabbit holes and kidnap Michelle (Stone), a powerful CEO they believe to be an alien sent to destroy humanity. When the pair chain her in a basement and come face-to-face with their supposed enemy, the two sides - the basement dwellers and the corporate executive - are soon drawn into a battle as unpredictable as it is unexpectedly moving.

In Bugonia, the age of conspiracies and paranoia - of disconnect, delusion, and dread - comes home in a thrilling, riotously unpredictable fashion. Led by his seemingly erratic, dark-web-fueled ideas, Teddy (Plemons), the ringleader of the operation, has Don (Delbis) shave Michelle’s head and coat her in anti-alien lotion before interrogating her about an alleged plan for planetary armageddon involving bee extinction (the film’s title references an ancient Greek belief in the birth of bees from dead cows) and a lunar eclipse.

As a doomsday clock ticks down, Stone and Plemons deliver raw, unyielding performances in what feels like a cosmic showdown - not just for the fate of the world, but for the very fabric of reality itself. “In the world that we live in now, people live in certain bubbles that have been enhanced by technology,” director Lanthimos says. “Having certain ideas about people is reinforced depending on which bubble you live in, creating this big chasm between people. I wanted to challenge the viewer about the things that we're very certain about, the judgment calls that you make about certain kinds of people. It's a very interesting reflection of our society and the conflict in our contemporary world.” A darkly comic, thought-provoking masterpiece that blurs the line between reality and delusion - catch Bugonia only in cinemas across India on October 31, 2025.