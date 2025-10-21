Emma Stone recalls how Andrew Garfield lied to her about starring in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Washington DC [US], October 21 : Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone about appearing in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the actress confirmed recently on a podcast, reported People.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside her Bugonia castmate Jesse Plemons, host Josh Horowitz asked the actress a question about her former costar.

Stone and Garfield first met when they were cast in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man as Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker/Spider-Man, a role the latter reprised in No Way Home, according to People.

In the recent episode, host Horowitz recalled a previous conversation with Garfield, in which the actor admitted to lying to Stone about his viral cameo, a fact that the actress then confirmed.

"I asked him if he was going to be in that," Stone said, "and he was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about," as quoted by People.

"I was like, 'What? Oh, I guess that means no, right?' But it wasn't no, it was yes," she added of Garfield's No Way Home return as the webbed hero in the Marvel flick. (He appeared in the movie alongside Tobey Maguire and the franchise's current heroic headliner, Tom Holland.)

After the host said it demonstrated the actor's "dedication," Stone agreed, adding, "I know, good for him. He kept it really close to the vest."

Garfield said Stone jokingly called him "a jerk" when she found out he lied about his involvement in No Way Home, which he kept entirely under wraps until the film hit theatres.

"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' " Garfield told Horowitz on the podcast in 2022. "And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" reported People.

"She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' I kept it going, even with her," the actor continued, laughing. "And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.' "

Garfield and Stone dated for four years after meeting on the set of the first Amazing Spider-Man instalment before splitting in 2015, and have remained friendly in the years since.

Stone is now married to former Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean McCary, and Garfield is currently dating A Complete Unknown actress Monica Barbaro, according to People.

Bugonia is in limited theatres on October 24 and opens wide on October 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor