Emma Thompson to be honoured by Locarno Film Festival

Los Angeles, June 3 Academy Award winning star Emma Thompson will be honoured by the Locarno Film Festival where her latest action thriller “The Dead of Winter” by Brian Kirk, which she executive produced, will have its world premiere.

Thompson, who is the only person in Academy Awards history to have won Oscars both for acting and screenwriting is being celebrated by the Swiss fest which is Europe’s preeminent event dedicated to indie cinema, with its Leopard Club Award.

Thompson is being praised by Locarno for a career in acting, writing, and producing that spans both television and film and ranges from independent features to major blockbusters, reports variety.com.

A statement from the fest read: “Thompson’s willingness to take risks with her roles has meant that she has remained a vital force on stage and screen for four decades, a testament to the depth of affection multiple generations of fans hold for her.”

Thompson’s popular work include “Howards End”, “The Remains of the Day”, “Sense and Sensibility” , “Angels in America”, the “Harry Potter” series, “Love Actually”, “Nanny McPhee”, “Saving Mr. Banks," “Years and Years ","Cruella ","Matilda the Musical” and, more recently, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”.

In Locarno, she will promote the world premiere of Brian Kirk-directed thriller “The Dead of Winter” in which Thompson plays a widowed fisherwoman trapped in a Minnesotan blizzard who interrupts the kidnapping of a teenager.

The film, which is produced by Stampede Ventures and augenschein, and exec-produced by Thompson, will bow in Locarno on August 8 on the evening when Thompson will receive her award on Locarno’s 8,000 seat Piazza Grande.

Commented Locarno Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro: “Emma Thompson embodies the best of a tradition of performers who continue to be able to infuse each role with the deepest knowledge about the actor’s work.”

“Working with writers as exceptional as she herself is, fearlessly tackling ever-changing registers and characters, moving from Shakespeare to James Ivory, from the magic of ‘Harry Potter’ to the transformations of ‘Nanny McPhee,’ she has continued to surprise audiences over a career that has earned her numerous awards, including two Oscars, two Golden Globes, three BAFTAs, a Golden Lion, and an Emmy."

Previous recipients of Locarno’s Leopard Club Award include Faye Dunaway, Mia Farrow, Andy Garcia, Stefania Sandrelli, Adrien Brody, Meg Ryan, Hilary Swank, Kasia Smutniak and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The 78th edition of Locarno will begin from August 6.

