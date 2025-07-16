Emma Watson banned from driving for 6 months

Los Angeles, July 16 English actress Emma Watson has been ordered to stay off the wheel. The actress has been temporarily banned from driving as a result of a 2024 speeding incident.

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum was ordered not to drive for six months on Wednesday, nearly a year after a camera caught her going 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford, England, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Watson is most widely known for her starring role as Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films, beginning in 2001 and ending in 2011.

As per ‘People’, the actress has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, even enrolling in a master's program in creative writing at Oxford University in September 2024.

In a December 2023 interview with ‘British Vogue’, Watson said she was "so glad that I (took a break from acting) because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before — more autonomy”.

“I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know (what’s next), because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything,”, she added.

Watson's most recent rare public appearances came on Feb. 14, when she attended the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, California, and later at the Cannes Film Festival in May. A source said that the Little Women actress was "very low-key" during the night out at the basketball game in February, and seemed "excited to be there”.

Pursuits in recent years for Watson have included continuing her education at Oxford after earning a degree in English Literature from Brown University in 2014. She also made her directorial debut with the Prada Paradoxe campaign in 2022.

--IANS

aa/

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum was ordered not to drive for six months on Wednesday, nearly a year after a camera caught her going 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford, England, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Watson is most widely known for her starring role as Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films, beginning in 2001 and ending in 2011.

As per ‘People’, the actress has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, even enrolling in a master's program in creative writing at Oxford University in September 2024.

In a December 2023 interview with ‘British Vogue’, Watson said she was "so glad that I (took a break from acting) because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before — more autonomy”.

“I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know (what’s next), because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything,”, she added.

Watson's most recent rare public appearances came on Feb. 14, when she attended the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, California, and later at the Cannes Film Festival in May. A source said that the Little Women actress was "very low-key" during the night out at the basketball game in February, and seemed "excited to be there”.

Pursuits in recent years for Watson have included continuing her education at Oxford after earning a degree in English Literature from Brown University in 2014. She also made her directorial debut with the Prada Paradoxe campaign in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor