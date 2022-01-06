Emma Watson shares witty post after being mistaken for Emma Roberts in 'Harry Potter' special

Actor Emma Watson has finally reacted to the HBO Max's editing mistake involving Watson and Emma Roberts' pictures that appeared in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special.

On New Year's Day, HBO Max had debuted the retrospective, which reunited key cast members from the movie franchise, such as Del Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Watson, as fans know, played Hermione Granger in all eight of the franchise's films.

However one eagle-eyed fan noticed a moment in the special that saw the 31-year-old replaced with another Emma, 'American Horror Story' actor Emma Roberts.

Producers confirmed to Fox News that there was a small mistake in the editing of the 'Harry Potter' special in a segment in which pictures of the cast before they were made famous by the first film in 2001 were shown.

Instead of using a photo of Watson as a child, they admitted to accidentally using an image of Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears while eating breakfast.

Watson shared a witty post reacting to the accident. She uploaded the childhood photo of Roberts, and wrote "I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts #emmasistersforever," and added a laughing emoticon to it.

The official HBO Max account made a joking Potter reference in the comment section "Are we sure this wasn't the effect of a Polyjuice Potion?"

Fortunately, besides the photo mistake during the reunion special, there was no shortage of former 'Harry Potter' stars who were in attendance to discuss the film, its legacy and what it has been like for them since the eighth and final instalment concluded in 2011.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates were all on hand to discuss the film franchise, based on the novels by author J.K. Rowling.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor