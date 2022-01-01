Emma Watson wanted to leave 'Harry Potter' franchise

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actress Emma Watson, who played the part of Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' films, once considered leaving the franchise, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Emma with her co-stars from the franchise appeared on 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special, where she opened up about going through a stressful time.

Emma said, "I did find a diary entry that was kind of like. I could see that at times I was lonely." Later in the special, she mentions, "The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way."

Director David Yates said that when he came on to direct the remaining Harry Potter films starting with 2007's 'Order of the Phoenix', producer David Heyman and Warner Bros told him, "Emma is not sure she wants to come back to do another Potter."

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise said, "People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it. Dan (Radcliffe) and Rupert (Grint), they had each other. I had my cronies, whereas Emma was not only younger, she was by herself."

However, nobody had to convince her to stick with the franchise till the end as Emma said, "The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed and all genuinely have each other's backs."

