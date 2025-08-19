Emmy-nominated series 'Palm Royale' returns for Season 2, shares first look photos

Washington, DC [US], August 19 : The Emmy-nominated comedy series 'Palm Royale' will return for its second season on November 12. The makers have shared the first look photos of the upcoming season.

According to Deadline, the comedy series from creator Abe Sylvia tells the underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavours to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society.

As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the show asks the question: "How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?"

In Season 2, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove that not only does she belong, but she might have what it takes to rule this town, reported Deadline.

The series also stars Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber, Carol Burnett and Jason Canela.

Apple TV+ has shared the first look photos of the series.

Palm Royale received 11 Emmy Award nominations in 2024, including for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wiig, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Burnett.

The series is written, executive-produced, and showrun by Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia's Moving Picture Company. Executive producers also include Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O'Connell Marsh.

