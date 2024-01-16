Emmy Winner Jeremy Allen White thankful to his friends, says, "I am so full of gratitude..."

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White, who stars as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in FX's 'The Bear' as a fine dining chef running a Chicago sandwich business, won his first Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, reported People.

"I am so proud, I am so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all," White said while accepting his trophy at the 75th annual Primetime Emmys on Monday, thanking the "beautiful cast and beautiful crew" of the show.

"Thank you to all those who stayed close to me, especially this past year," added the actor, whose wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce in May after over three years of marriage. "Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself."

'The Bear' has been good to Jeremy Allen White so far. He's won two Golden Globes and two Critics Choice awards for the part already.

Costars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also picked up Emmys for their roles in the series. The show also turned White into a reluctant internet boyfriend.

"What do I say to the internet? Thanks for watching. I don't know, I'm flattered," he told People at the November premiere of his movie The Iron Claw. "It surprises me, truly."

Still, White added, "I'll take it!" I'll take what I can get!"

White's Emmy nomination in 2023 was his first, and he went on to win the 2024 Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in musical or comedy.

Other nominees against White on Monday included Barry's Bill Hader, Shrinking star Jason Segel, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis, and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building.

In HBO's dark comedy, Hader plays the titular hitman who enrolled in the comedy class of a washed-up acting teacher (Henry Winkler). The series finale ended with Winkler's Gene Cousineau killing Barry.

"I remember saying it'd be really interesting if Cousineau killed Barry with that gun," Hader, 45, told TheWrap of a thought he first had for season 2. "And then that was kind of it. I made a mental note of it, so from that point on there are a lot of specific close-ups of it, always tracking where that gun is knowing that it eventually killed Barry."

The actor has shared how he related to Barry's mental health struggles. "When I was on Saturday Night Live I would get panic attacks pretty frequently," Hader told People in 10. "You know Barry has a panic attack and you go, 'I know exactly what that feels like.'"

Hader has earned a total of 29 Emmy nominations over the years, and Barry received 11 this year alone, including recognition for the show in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, as well as nods for supporting actors Winkler, 78, and Anthony Carrigan, 41, reported People.

