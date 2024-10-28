Emmy-winning director Richie Mehta becomes ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Mumbai, Oct 28 The acclaimed filmmaker Richie Mehta, who is known for ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Poacher’, has been announced as one of the ambassadors for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024. The festival, dedicated to raising awareness about sustainability and environmental issues is set to be held from November 22 to December 8 this year.

Every year, ALT EFF brings in new ambassadors to be the voice of the festival, helping to amplify the message of utilising cinema as a medium for creating change. In 2023, actress Alia Bhatt was the face of the festival, and this year, Richie Mehta takes on the role of promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness through the lens of filmmaking.

Speaking about his involvement with the festival, Richie Mehta said "Cinema has the power to educate, inspire, and provoke thought. Festivals like ALT EFF are crucial in ensuring that we as a society confront the environmental challenges we face today. My work on Poacher highlighted the tragic impact of illegal wildlife trade, and through ALT EFF, I hope to further drive conversations around conservation and sustainability”.

His work on ‘Poacher’, produced by Alia Bhatt, sheds light on the illegal ivory trade and the poaching of elephants in India. The series aligns perfectly with the festival's mission. ‘Poacher’ is an important expose on the grim realities of wildlife exploitation, a subject that forms the cornerstone of the themes of ALT EFF in promoting a sustainable future.

The 2024 edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival promises to be another remarkable gathering of filmmakers, activists, and audiences, uniting for the cause of protecting the planet.

