Emmys 2024: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan wows in a silver off-the-shoulder gown

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, held on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and standout moments.

Among the stars who stole the spotlight was Nicola Coughlan, whose stunning appearance was nothing short of spectacular.

Coughlan, known for her captivating role in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, made an unforgettable entrance in a silver off-the-shoulder gown that seemed straight out of a futuristic fantasy.

The 37-year-old actress's gown featured a bold, structured corset with a bubble-shaped peplum, cascading into a sleek, long skirt. Her ensemble was completed with a red Artists4Ceasefire pin, adding a touch of meaningful flair.

Her beauty look was a masterclass in understated elegance. Nicola opted for a simple center-part half-updo, which highlighted her natural features, and paired it with rosy eyeshadow and blush.

The finishing touch was her delicate De Beers jewellery, which complemented the ensemble without overpowering it.

Although 'Bridgerton' season 3 won't be eligible for Emmy nominations until the 2025 awards, Coughlan was at the Emmys to present an award to the winner of the biggest TV night.

The actress, who has had a banner year, was also recognised for her performance in the British comedy 'Big Mood' and her high-profile campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor