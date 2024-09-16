Emmys 2024: Reese Witherspoon looks ethereal in black gown

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : Actor Reese Witherspoon, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 76th annual award show for her performance as Alex Levy on The Morning Show, made heads turn with her fashionable look at the prestigious gala on Monday.

A while ago, she walked the red carpet in a stunning black strapless gown embellished with a floral embroidery with white pearls. She complemented her gown with a white and yellow diamond necklace. For her hairstyle, she opted for a bun.

She even posed with Laura Dern on the red carpet.

Witherspoon is up for the award of Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show. Her series co-star and longtime friend Jennifer Aniston is also nominated in the category. She also marked a stylish appearance on the red carpet.

'The Morning Show' has received 16 nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, and ended on another big cliffhanger with its third season.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This year father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy have come on board to host the television's biggest night. Notably, both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt's Creek Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.

As per Deadline, this year's list of presenters includes likely reunions of series from The West Wing to Happy Days in the ceremony mix. The Television Academy's official list features Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Meredith Baxter, Candice Bergen, Gael Garcia Bernal, Matt Bomer, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Dule Hill, Ron Howard, Brendan Hunt, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Diego Luna, Jane Lynch, Steve Martin, Nava Mau, Reba McEntire, Janel Moloney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Bear Season 2 set a record in comedy nominations by netting 23 and dethroning 30 Rock, which held the previous record of 22 and set it in 2009. Shogun leads the drama category with 25 nominations and already has 14 wins from last weekend's Creative Arts ceremonies.

Other shows nominated across the aforementioned categories plus limited series and TV movie include Hacks, Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Reservation Dogs, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Slow Horses, Baby Reindeer, Lessons in Chemistry, The Crown, The Morning Show, True Detective: Night Country, Ripley, What We Do in the Shadows, Abbott Elementary, Fargo, Fellow Travelers, The Eric Andre Show, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans and more.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

