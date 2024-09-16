Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez radiates elegance in bejeweled Ralph Lauren Gown

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : At the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Selena Gomez was a vision of elegance and brilliance.

The star of Hulu's hit series 'Only Murders in the Building' graced the red carpet in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown that was the epitome of sophistication and sparkle.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning black velvet halter gown that featured a hand-embellished pave neckline, creating an opulent touch that flowed into a graceful train.

Gomez paired her look with striking jewellery, including sparkling drop earrings, elegant bracelets, and statement rings, ensuring that all eyes were on her as she made her grand entrance.

Gomez's glamorous appearance was complemented by a sleek down hairstyle, with her hair tucked behind her ears to highlight her dazzling earrings.

Her makeup was equally impeccable, featuring a sultry smokey eye, softly blushed cheeks, and a peachy nude lip, completing a look that was both modern and classic.

This year's Emmy Awards marked a significant milestone for Gomez, as she received her very first solo nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mabel in 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Her nomination comes as a new career highlight, celebrating her role alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The series debuted its fourth season in August, continuing to captivate audiences with its blend of mystery and humour.

Gomez expressed her excitement to The Hollywood Reporter, sharing a sweet anecdote about her nomination, "I received flowers from [Martin Short and Steve Martin]," she revealed, adding, "I'm in LA, Marty's always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can't be together, but we'll celebrate when we get back together again."

While the Emmys this year may feel like a sequel, given the unique scheduling due to last year's dual strikes, the ceremony still promises plenty of excitement.

Longtime favourites such as Jeremy Allen White and Quinta Brunson are once again in the spotlight, while first-time nominees like Ryan Gosling and Naomi Watts also add fresh energy to the event.

Shogun has already made a splash with 14 wins from its 25 Creative Arts Emmy nominations, and the show is expected to continue its success at the Primetime Emmys, where it is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

The evening is set to be memorable, with style stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Kristen Wiig also gracing the red carpet.

Embracing a blend of nostalgia and new talent, the 2024 Emmys promise to be a celebration of television's best and brightest.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

