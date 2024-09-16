Emmys 2024: 'Shogun's Hiroyuki Sanada makes history as first Japanese actor to win best lead in a drama series

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : In a stunning turn of events at the 2024 Emmys, Hiroyuki Sanada has etched his name into the annals of television history.

The acclaimed actor clinched the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his riveting portrayal of Yoshii Toranaga in FX's epic series, 'Shogun'.

This monumental achievement marks Sanada as the first Japanese actorand only the second Asian actorto ever secure this prestigious accolade, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sanada, overwhelmed by the honour, expressed his gratitude during his acceptance speech.

"I'm beyond honoured to be here with amazing nominees," he shared, with his award presented by Steven Yeun.

"Thank you to FX, Disney, and Hulu for believing in me. Thank you to my team for always supporting me, and thank you to all the cast and crew of 'Shogun'. I'm so proud of you. It was an east meets west dream project with respect. 'Shogun' taught me that when people work together, we can make miracles. We can create a better future together," the actor said at the event that premiered live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 15 (early Monday morning in India).

Sanada's victory is particularly remarkable given the backdrop of 'Shogun''s success.

The series has become a record-breaker, not only for Sanada's win but also for its status as the most awarded show in a single season, with an impressive tally of 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys held just the previous weekend.

Co-star Anna Sawai also shone brightly, taking home the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, contributing to the show's overall count of 25 nominations.

This historic moment for Sanada follows the trail blazed by Lee Jung-jae, who became the first Asian actor to win the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2022 for his role in Netflix's 'Squid Game'.

Notably, Sanada's win represents a significant milestone as the first acting award from the TV Academy for a performance in a non-English language role, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which aired live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play, arrived a week after the Creative Arts Emmys and marked a celebratory return to form after delays caused by last year's strikes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor