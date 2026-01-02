"Emotional day": Sonu Nigam on 'Border 2' song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' launch in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 : Singer Sonu Nigam and the lead cast of the upcoming film 'Border 2' have arrived in Jaisalmer for the launch of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' in the presence of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers.

The song is set to be launched today in the Tanot area of Jaisalmer near the India-Pakistan border.

Sonu Nigam called the event an "emotional day," as he is also scheduled to perform the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' in tribute to the soldiers.

While talking to the media, Sonu Nigam said, "It is an emotional day because we will be singing the song today, which we sang 30 years ago."

Earlier today, the cast and crew of Border 2 arrived in Jaisalmer from Mumbai. It includes Bhushan Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, actress Nidhi Dutta, and singer Sonu Nigam. The lead cast, including Sunny Deol, will travel to Tanot Mata Temple to launch the song.

Varun Dhawan was spotted wearing a brown shirt, jacket and paired it with denim jeans. He was joined by Ahan Shetty, Sonu Nigam, producer Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar and others.

During this entire promotional event, a large number of BSF officers and personnel will be present, including Inspector General of BSF Rajasthan Frontier ML Garg, DIG of BSF Sector North Jatinder Singh Binji, and Commandant of BSF 20 Battalion Neeraj Sharma.

The makers of Sunny Deol's starrer 'Border 2' recently unveiled the teaser for the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge', offering a glimpse of a new version of the iconic 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the 1997 film Border.

The song features singers Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is based on the original version composed by Anu Malik.

For 'Border 2,' the music has been recreated by Mithoon. The lyrics include additional lines written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, along with the lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

'Border 2' is directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

