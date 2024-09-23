"Emotional moment...grateful to Kiran ma'am, Aamir sir for trusting me," says 'Laapataa Ladies' actor Sparsh as film named India's official Oscar entry

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 : Actor Sparsh Shrivastava, who essayed the role of Deepak in 'Laapataa Ladies', is currently on cloud nine as his film has been chosen as India's official entry for Oscars 2025.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

After the Film Federation of India on Monday announced 'Laapataa Ladies' as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category, Sparsh expressed his happiness while speaking with ANI.

"It's an emotional moment for me and the entire team of 'Laapataa Ladies'. I was busy with some discussion and all of a sudden, I started receiving loads of congratulatory calls and messages. It's surreal and magical. I was blown away," Sparsh said.

"I never expected this. I am grateful to Kiran Ma'am and Aamir sir for trusting me. I can't thank them enough," he added.

A while ago, Kiran Rao took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note filled with gratitude.

"I am deeply honoured and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India," she said.

The director added, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour".

Kiran also thanked her former husband and actor Aamir Khan for backing the project and supporting them throughout.

"My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth," she said.

On 'Laapataa Ladies' entering the Oscars, Ravi Kottarakara, President of the Film Federation of India, called the project a "must watch".

He told ANI, "Laapataa Ladies is a good film. The film is about women's empowerment. Regardless of marriage, the woman studies. The film is a must-watch; it is a fantastic film."

'Laapataa Ladies' focusses on themes of identity, societal expectations, and the roles of women in traditional Indian settings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor