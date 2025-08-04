Emraan Hashmi, Adivi Sesh's 'G2' to be released in May 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : The release date of Emraan Hashmi and Adivi Sesh-starrer 'G2' has been unveiled.

The Telugu drama, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026.

Sharing a captivating poster of his and Adivi's look from the film, Emraan on Monday wrote, "This is my most challenging and action role. Can't wait for you all to see it next summer. #G2 WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON MAY 1st, 2026."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of "Major" made his debut as a director with the movie.

Titled 'G2', the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari', which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Goodhachari Part 2 'will start from where 'Goodhachari' ended in the Alps mountains.

The sequel is targeting international markets alongside domestic audiences as it scales up from its predecessor's more contained storyline, as per Variety.

"We've dared to dream bigger taking this story to a global scale while keeping its soul deeply personal," Sesh said of the expanded canvas. The actor praised his co-stars' "power-packed avatars," noting their performances "have taken the scale and intensity of this film a notch higher."

Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini are also a part of 'G2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor