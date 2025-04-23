Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam to Star in Film Revisiting Shah Bano Verdict After 40 Years

Forty years after the historic Supreme Court judgment in Mohd. Ahmad Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, the story that sparked one of India’s most significant socio-legal debates is heading to the silver screen. The landmark 1985 ruling — a milestone in the fight for gender justice and constitutional equality — is being adapted into a powerful new film, helmed by director Suparn Verma and starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The untitled project recently wrapped filming in Lucknow and is reportedly inspired not only by the Shah Bano case but also by other real-life legal battles that challenged personal laws and tested the limits of India’s secular framework. Following her acclaimed performance in Article 370, this film is expected to be Gautam’s next major theatrical release, diving deep into the personal and political forces that shaped one of modern India’s most polarizing court cases.

The story dates back to 1978, when 62-year-old Shah Bano, a mother of five, sought maintenance from her husband, Mohd. Ahmad Khan, after he divorced her via triple talaq. Citing Muslim Personal Law, Khan refused financial support. Shah Bano took the matter to court under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which mandates maintenance for dependents regardless of religion. The case culminated in a groundbreaking 1985 Supreme Court verdict in her favor, reinforcing the principle that fundamental rights transcend personal laws.

However, the judgment triggered widespread protest from conservative Muslim groups, prompting the Rajiv Gandhi-led government to pass the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act in 1986. The new law essentially nullified the court’s decision, raising accusations of appeasement politics and intensifying debates around minority rights, secularism, and the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — a conversation that continues to reverberate in Indian politics today.

The Shah Bano case has since remained a flashpoint in national discourse, frequently invoked by political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as a pivotal example in the ongoing dialogue around legal reform and women’s rights.