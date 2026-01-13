Emraan Hashmi calls customs department, an ‘intricate well-oiled system’

Mumbai, Jan 13 Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’, has lauded the customs department.

The actor spoke with IANS recently, and lavished praise on the customs department for their research and groundwork.

He told IANS, “I think they do a lot of good to our country as far as our economy goes. I think when there are dutiful products that are brought into the country, and the duty is not paid, that costs our local market a hell of a lot of money. So they have to be on the ball constantly over there. And also at the edge of chaos because the things that come through those belts, it could be anything from maybe taking some items away, which could lead to probably a terrorist attack, making a bomb, to flooding your streets with drugs”.

He further mentioned, “And these guys, they never ask for any kind of acknowledgement. But they are always standing over there and doing their duty. And in a way we should kind of respect that and give them their due. And this series shows you in a detailed way that when someone is nabbed on a custom, on a green channel or red channel line, it takes probably months and years of groundwork that the customs do. It's not just pinpointing someone who looks like a suspect in that line. It's not as easy as that. A lot of research goes behind it, tracking someone's travel history, where they are coming from, how many days they are there for. And just their travel plan for the past couple of years and that's how they actually end up nabbing smugglers and nexuses like that. So it's a very intricate well-oiled system. We need to give due credit to them”.

The show is set to stream on January 14 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor