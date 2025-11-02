Emraan Hashmi calls ‘Haq’, a David and Goliath story

Mumbai, Nov 2 Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Haq’, has called it a David and Goliath story.

The film is inspired from the landmark case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. Shah Bano, a 62-year-old Muslim woman, sought maintenance from her husband after being divorced through triple talaq. The Supreme Court ruled in her favor under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, stating that maintenance applies to all citizens irrespective of religion.

The verdict sparked outrage among conservative Muslim groups, who argued that it interfered with Muslim Personal Law. Facing political pressure, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Congress (INC) government passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, effectively nullifying the judgment and restoring the community’s personal law autonomy. This move was seen as an attempt to appease conservative Muslim leaders but drew widespread criticism for undermining women’s rights and judicial independence. The case ignited national debate on secularism, minority rights, and the need for a uniform civil code.

Talking about the film, the actor, who essays the role inspired by Mohd. Ahmed Khan told IANS, “There is a situation, there's also a dynamic in this film. I don't want to actually give too much away but see he's a lawyer. That's his space and it's almost like the underdog where Yami Gautam’s character is not used to this. She's never even stepped into a courtroom. So it's almost like she's on his turf”.

He further mentioned, “So it wasn't like this battle of equals. It's almost like David and Goliath. There's this man who is this towering figure in the field of law and justice and there's this woman who didn't have basic education, and didn't have avenues of understanding what the machinery or justice has to offer but she still fought. So that dynamic was very interesting to explore as an actor, and of course, you have a little bit of improv but generally we stuck to the script and the monologues that were given to us”.

‘Haq’ is set to release on November 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor