Emraan Hashmi denies being part of 'Don 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Actor Emraan Hashmi dismissed on Wednesday rumours of him being a part of Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Emraan wrote, "For the fans and journalists that are asking. I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie."

There was speculation that Emraan would play the role of a villain in the upcoming Don. However, with Emraan's post, it has become clear that someone else is cast as the antagonist in the film.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has recently joined Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'.

In August 2023, Farhan had in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera.

He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

