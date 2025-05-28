Emraan Hashmi Diagnosed With Dengue, Shooting of ‘OG’ Temporarily Halted: Report

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with dengue, causing a temporary pause in the shooting of his upcoming film OG. The actor was filming in Aarey Colony in Goregaon when he began to feel unwell. According to a production source quoted by Hindustan Times, Hashmi is currently recovering. The production team expects to resume shooting soon.

OG marks Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema. He plays a co-lead role alongside lead actor Pawan Kalyan. The pan-Indian project is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 25 this year.

Hashmi has appeared in a few major productions in recent years. He was seen in Tiger 3 and Selfiee, though both films received mixed responses from audiences and critics. His recent work includes Ae Watan Mere Watan with Sara Ali Khan and Ground Zero, which released in theatres on April 25.