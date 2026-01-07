Emraan Hashmi faces Sharad Kelkar's smuggling kingpin in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web; watch trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Emraan Hashmi starrer Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web has got its trailer, giving viewers a look into the world of customs officers and global smuggling networks.

Netflix, on Wednesday, took to their Instagram to share the trailer for the series, which is set around a special customs task force working at Mumbai International Airport.

The team is led by Arjun Meena, played by Emraan Hashmi. Other officers in the unit are played by Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu and Anurag Sinha.

The story follows how the team tracks smugglers who move goods through secret routes across cities like Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan and Bangkok. The officers are shown dealing with constant pressure, where even a small mistake can break weeks of work. Standing against them is a smuggling kingpin, Bada Chaudhary, played by Sharad Kelkar, who runs a large network built on lies, fake papers and hidden routes.

The series is created by Neeraj Pandey, who said he wanted to show the lesser-seen world of customs officers and how quietly they work to stop crime. Panday, as per a press note, shared, "The idea of stepping inside customs enforcement, a space that operates quietly, precisely and under constant pressure, drew me in. Bringing this vision to life has been incredibly exciting, especially with a cast and crew who were completely invested from day zero and understood the rhythm and realism the story demanded. We're thrilled to collaborate once again with Netflix after a successful franchise with Khakee."

Hashmi added, "The love that's been coming in since the teaser has been truly encouraging. Taskaree marks my first collaboration with Neeraj and this exceptionally talented ensemble, and it's been an incredibly rewarding experience. What stood out to me about the series was its grounded, intelligent take on heroism."

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web will start streaming on Netflix from January 14.

