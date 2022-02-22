Emraan Hashmi gives a glimpse of his ripped body for 'Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi are back in Mumbai after completing their Tiger 3’s shooting schedule in Delhi. The trio was snapped at the private airport. Now, Emraan has shared a picture of his ripped body for the film. Along with it, he wrote, ‘New gains 💥💥Post a 6 week cut !! Now back to pizzas and burgers.’

New gains 💥💥Post a 6 week cut !! Now back to pizzas and burgers 😬 pic.twitter.com/jAGja9U4IW — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 22, 2022

The makers have still kept the casting of Emraan in ‘Tiger 3’ under wraps.Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan will next be seen in ‘Selfiee’ where he will be sharing the screen space for the first time. ‘Selfiee’ is reportedly an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, ‘Driving Licence’.Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films