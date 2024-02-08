Emraan Hashmi in talks to join Adivi Sesh starrer 'G2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : After impressing the audience with his villain avatar in 'Tiger 3', now Emraan Hashmi is in talks to join Adivi Sesh-starrer 'G2'.

Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of "Major," will be making his debut as a director with the movie.

As per sources, "producers are looking to collaborate with Emraan for G2. However, details about the role are being kept under wraps."

Titled 'G2' the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

While the entire story of 'Goodhachari' was set in India, and for 'G2' the makers are going international.'Goodhachari Part 2 'will start from where 'Goodhachari' ended in the Alps mountains.

Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who delivered hits like 'Kashmir Files', 'Karthikeya 2' and 'Major' will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd.

G2's shoot began in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Emraan was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3' in which he portrayed the role of an antagonist.

The film also starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from this, Emraan Hashmi is all set to headline a digital series titled 'Showtime'.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

He is all making his Telugu debut with gangster drama 'OG' starring Pawan Kalyan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor