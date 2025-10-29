Emraan Hashmi Praises Vartika Singh's Dedication in HAQ Reveals His Family's Reaction Upon Watching Her Performance: They Said She Looked Like a Seasoned Artist

Emraan Hashmi Talks About His Family's Reaction Upon Seeing Debutant Vartika Singh's Performance in HAQ: It Doesn’t Even Look Like Her First Piece of Work

Former Miss Universe India, supermodel and rising actor Vartika Singh is stepping into Bollywood with HAQ, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam. During the recently held trailer launch event, Emraan Hashmi praised Vartika’s dedication towards her performance and even revealed his family’s wholesome reaction after watching her on screen.

“My family saw the film a couple of days back and for her (Vartika Singh), they said that she looks like a seasoned artist. It doesn’t even look like her first piece of work and they went on and on about her performance. I think she has done a spectacular job in the film," he shared.

Meanwhile Vartika Singh acknowledged Emraan’s appreciation by thanking him. She also expressed her gratitude towards the director for offering her a game changing opportunity. "I’d like to thank my director for believing in me and guiding me through every step to achieve what we’ve been able to create today" she shared.

The film’s trailer is out and it reimagines one of the most controversial and game-changing cases in India from the 80s. It is inspired by the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. Directed by one of the most dynamic filmmakers in the industry today Suparn S. Varma (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai The Family Man Rana Naidu) and written by Reshu Nath, HAQ also stars Sheeba Chaddha Danish Husain and Aseem Hattangady. Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios HAQ releases on November 7.