Emraan Hashmi Reacts to His Viral Dialogue in Aryan Khan’s ‘Bads of Bollywood’

Aryan Khan made a debut in entertainment industry as a director. His first directorial series 'Bads of Bollywood' became instant hit and created a big fan base. In series many big celebrities like Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir, Rajamouli made cameos. But the most famous cameo of all was that of Emraan Hashmi. Raghav Juyal who plays Parvaiz's dialogue parsing Emraan 'Akkha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur Emraan Hashmi Ek Taraf' instantly went went viral. After this amazing response, now Emraan Hashmi has finally reacted to it.

While interacting with media Emraan Hashmi said with a smile, "I had a discussion with Aryan and Red Chillies. We knew that the scene would go viral but we did not think that it would get such a response. I think there was a lot to learn from this."

Also, on the 'Serial Kisser' image, he said, "I think earlier fans used to call me by name or I had another image of me. I will not name it otherwise it will continue all night. But now that dialogue is mentioned, so I have no complaints." He is happy that Emraan Hashmi is finally being recognized not only for that image but also for his dialogues in the series.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal Opens Up on How Aryan Khan Convinced Him to Do The Bads of Bollywood

On work front, Emraan will soon be seen in the film 'Haqq'. In this, he is paired opposite Yami Gautam. This courtroom drama is based on the Shah Bano case. The film is scheduled to release on November 7.