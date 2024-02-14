Emraan Hashmi shares what he dislikes about film producers

Mumbai, Feb 14 Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who plays a producer in his upcoming webseries ‘Showtime’, has shared one thing that he dislikes about producers in the Hindi film industry.

The actor spoke to producer-director Karan Johar at the show’s trailer launch when KJo asked him about the one thing that he dislikes about his community of producers.

The actor shared that he doesn’t align with thought-process of a producer whose single point focus is the return on investment and not producing quality content.

Emraan Hashmi told KJo: “Barring you, this is for some of the producers I’ve worked with. I think some producers are purely driven by the commerce in films, and I think that's a bit of thing that doesn’t align with my thinking because they look at film only as a proposal and people, who work in the film, only as commodities.”

He further mentioned: “I’m a creative person, and by the way, I’m terrible at commerce, that's why I never became a producer. I’m driven by the emotions and passion in films. Any producer, who is passionate, I align with them , that's my concern with a producer.”

Created by Sumit Roy, ‘Showtime’, is co-directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

The show is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

