Emraan Hashmi steps in as the menacing 'Omi' in Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG', check teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : One of the much-awaited films, 'They Call Him OG', helmed by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, is all set to hit theatres this month.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled a glimpse of menacing Omi played by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

Coinciding with Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the teaser video was launched on Tuesday along with a brand new poster of the film.

https://youtu.be/WepSY1rgoys?si=NwAJsqE5MINJKf9r

"It's HBD OG - LOVE OMI. Now see the other side of the play for #OG," the makers teased.

In the clip, Emraan Hashmi could be seen stepping into a rugged look, set on a killing spree. In one of the most creative moves, his character extends an ominous birthday wish for OG, before revealing Pawan Kalyan's fierce look, holding a samurai.

The epic music by Thaman S takes the glimpse to the next level.

Prior to that, the makers also released a poster of 'They Call Him OG,' showing Pawan Kalyan seated on top of a black Dodge, exuding his usual swag.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOFfj3vErIH/

The teaser and poster arrived days after the release of the song 'Suvvi Suvvi.'

Composed by Thaman S and sung by Sruthi Ranjani, the song showcased the romantic chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, 'They Call Him OG' has been made under the banner of DVV Entertainment and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

The film also features Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. It will hit theatres on September 25.

It is being promoted as a high-action film featuring Kalyan in an intense role. The film marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the lead antagonist.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' which also featured Bobby Deol in a prominent role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor