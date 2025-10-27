Emraan Hashmi urges Muslim community to turn up for 'Haq'

Mumbai, Oct 27 Bollywood actor Emraam Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Haq’ with Yami Gautam, has urged his fellow members of the Muslim community to come out and watch the film.

Emraam and Yami are sharing the screen for the first time in ‘Haq’, the trailer of which was unveiled on Monday in Mumbai. The intense drama is inspired by the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case.

The actor spoke with the media at the trailer launch, and whether it felt like an added responsibility to do a film like Haq, considering that he is a Muslim.

He told the media, “When I read a script like this, I see it as an actor, and for the first time in this film, I also had to bring in the perspective of a Muslim. Going back to the landmark case, the country was divided into two parts. One was on the side of religion and personal faith, the other was on the side of constitutional rights and secular rights. But, I wanted to see if the director and writer's point of view in this film is balanced, unbiased, and neutral? So the short answer is 'yes'. It was very neutral”.

He further mentioned, “When people come out after watching this film, I don't know what their opinion will be. I know that most of them will find it extremely balanced, and the thing that comes out is pro-women. It's a pro-women film. For my community, I felt that this is from a liberal Muslim point of view. I think this is a great piece of work. Muslims should really come and watch this film because you will connect with it in a very different way”.

‘Haq’ revolves around a Muslim woman who fights the system and heads to the court demanding rights for herself and her children under Section 125. It highlights questions regarding faith, identity, liberalism and policy and law - the Uniform Civil Code Act under Article 44.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, the film is directed by Suparn S Varma. It is set to release in theatres on November 7, 2025, directed by one of the most dynamic directors today in the industry Suparn S Varma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor