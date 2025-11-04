Emraan Hashmi–Yami Gautam’s HAQ Cleared With Zero Cuts Amid Legal Dispute

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ is inching closer to its theatrical release on 7th November 2025, having received full censor clearance in India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand and the UK — with zero cuts across all certification boards. Produced by Junglee Pictures, HAQ has been certified U/A 13+ in India, PG-15 in the UAE, PG in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The film is inspired by a landmark judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court which explores themes of family, religion, justice, faith, identity, liberalism, and law, including the Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. This hard hitting, powerful and inspiring story revolves around a mother who approaches the courts to claim rights for herself and her children under Section 125 of the CrPC. The certification across different countries makes it a significant achievement in upholding the film’s uncompromised and balanced voice.

Directed by Suparn Verma, HAQ also features Vartika Singh making her debut with the film and powerhouse performers Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. Haq explores themes of the Uniform Civil Code, Triple Talaq, and gender equality before the law. Written by Reshu Nath, the film continues Junglee Pictures’ legacy of socially resonant, bold cinema, following hits like Raazi, Talvar, Badhaai Ho, and Badhaai Doand is set for a worldwide release on 7th November 2025.