Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released

Hyderabad, Oct 31 The makers of director Mahesh Babu P's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Andhra King Taluka', featuring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead, on Friday released the third single from the film, 'Chinni Gundelo', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The newly released enchanting melody is a romantic number that transports viewers to a magical world where the lead pair are seen playing among the stars, basking in moonlit warmth, and sharing tender romantic moments, creating an utterly delightful experience. Vivek and Mervin’s composition is exquisite, while Mervin Solomon and Satya Yamini’s melodious voices elevate the song even further. Krishna Kanth’s graceful lyrics beautifully describe the essence of the song.

On-screen, Ram and Bhagyashree Borse’s chemistry is simply adorable, adding to the song’s charm. Jaani Master has masterfully choreographed this romantic number on a vibrant, visually stunning set. With its captivating energy and charm, it’s set to become yet another blockbuster hit from the album.

It may be recalled that the film is scheduled to hit screens on November 28 this year.

Cinematography for the film is by Siddhartha Nuni while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film.

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni. Actress Bhagyashree Borse, whose popularity graph is soaring north, plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays the character of a film superstar called Surya Kumar in the film.

Backed by a highly experienced technical crew, the project promises top-notch cinematic quality. A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

