Ended 'Sardar 2' with the most fun schedule in Bangkok, says Malavika Mohanan

Chennai, June 9 Actress Malavika Mohanan, who has wrapped up shooting for director P.S. Mithran's 'Sardar 2', has said that she started the project with the most challenging schedule of the film and ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok!

Taking to her X timeline on Monday, the actress, who plays the lead along with actor Karthi in the spy thriller, wrote, "And it's a wrap for #Sardar2! I started this project with the most challenging schedule of the film & ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok. What a mad ride this one's been!"

Thanking her co-star Karthi and director P.S. Mithran, the actress said, "@Karthi_Offl, you've been an absolute gem to work with. Who knew we had so many interests in common. @Psmithran, Thank you for making me a part of this one. So unlike anything I've done before. This is a special one. See you in the cinemas soon."

It may be recalled that on Friday, the actress had shared a picture from the sets of the film in Bangkok on her Instagram stories.

Malavika had in May, this year, disclosed during a question and answer session with fans that she would be wrapping up 'Sardar 2' in June.

Interestingly, the unit has been shooting this film for more than100 days.

The unit completed a 100 days of shooting in April this year.

While announcing the sequel to 'Sardar', the makers released a promo that showed Karthi's character being sent as a spy to Cambodia.

When asked if whether the story indeed moves to Cambodia or whether it takes place in China, Director Mithran had said, "Initially, the story goes to Cambodia and then shifts to China."

A prologue released by the makers recently gave away the fact that actor S.J. Suryah plays the main antagonist in the film and that his character is called Black Dagger.

On the technical front, 'Sardar 2' has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C. S.

Editing for the film is by Ruben and art direction is by K. Kadhir.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M.R. Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.

