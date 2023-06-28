"Enjoyed myself playing a Super Hero": Saif Ali Khan shares experience of working in 'Marvel's 'Wastelanders: Star-Lord'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Finally, the makers released the Hindi Audible Original podcast series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord' today.

The cast assembled for Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn't what it used to be either when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world's Super Villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Discover secrets, experience thrilling action sequences laced with humour, and delve into complex character dynamics as the story unravels across the immersive soundscape of an audio series.

The series comprises six seasons in total, each focused on a different Marvel Super Hero. The first season, Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, premiered exclusively on Audible from June 28, 2023, with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.

Sharing his excitement at the launch of his first audio project, actor Saif Ali Khan said in a statement, "Star-Lord is a fan-favourite character in the Marvel universe. To bring this character and his inspiring story to life through my voice has been a novel and exciting experience. Marvel's Wastelanders on Audible has allowed us to reimagine Star-Lord's journey in a unique way, where each listener has the freedom to paint their own vivid picture of this extraordinary tale. I look forward to hearing what the audiences have to say because I have thoroughly enjoyed myself playing a Super Hero."

Apart from this, Saif was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'.

He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

