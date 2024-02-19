"Enriching experience": Mukul Chadha on working with wife Rasika Dugal in 'Fairy Folk'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Actor Mukul Chadda, who is all set to collaborate with his wife and Rasika Dugal in their upcoming feature film 'Fairy Folk', opened up about his experience working with her.

Helmed by Karan Gour, 'Fairy Folk' delves deep into the complexities of human relationships.

The duo's creative synergy extends beyond 'Fairy Folk'. During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Mukul and Rasika joined forces to create, script and shoot the short film 'Banana Bread', which they also acted in. This collaborative endeavor served as a testament to their shared passion for storytelling and filmmaking.

Talking about his experience, Mukul Chadda said, "Working with my spouse, Rasika, has been an enriching experience, and always leads to something creatively satisfying. Her talent as an actress is, of course, known to all. She has a great aesthetic and often has very different ideas from mine, which make partnering with her very fruitful. The success of Banana Bread was a shot in the arm for us, and reinforced the need to do things together. 'Fairy Folk' goes a step further - it's a feature length film, in which we've improvised on all the scenes together. Collaborating with Rasika is always a lot of fun."

'Fairy Folk' was earlier screened at the Sydney Film Festival, the Chicago International Film Festival, MAMI (Mumbai), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The background score of the movie is composed by Karan Gour, who has notable ventures such as 'Titli,' 'Haraamkhor,' 'Dear Dad,' and 'Agra' to his credit as a composer.

