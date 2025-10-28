Enrique Iglesias arrives in India ahead of his concert in Mumbai, greets paps with namaste

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : The upcoming days are going to be super entertaining for Mumbaikars as Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias will perform live on October 29 and October 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in Bandra East.

On Tuesday evening, the 'Bailando' hitmaker landed in India, leaving fans excited.

As soon as he exited the Mumbai airport, paps screamed his name, prompting him to greet them and pose for the pictures.

Enrique was all smiles. He looked uber cool in a grey t-shirt, paired with blue jeans and a grey cap.

Interestingly, Enrique also shared a video on his Instagram handle showing him greeting the paparazzi with a namaste gesture.

This marks Enrique's return to India after 13 years. His last concert in the country was in 2012 during his "Euphoria World Tour," where he performed in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

'Hero', 'Baby I Like It', 'Bailamos', and 'Beautiful' are some of his memorable tracks that audiences still listen to on loop.

Excited about performing in front of Indian audience once again, Enrique in a press note said, "I've missed performing in India. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can't wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show."

Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi and the electrifying EDM duo Progressive Brothers will open for Enrique in his gigs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor