Enrique Iglesias to welcome fourth child with partner Anna Kournikova

Los Angeles [US], August 29 : Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias is expanding his family with longtime partner, retired tennis star Anna Kournikova.

According to People, Kournikova is expecting her fourth child with Iglesias.

"Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again. They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children," a source told the outlet.

It further revealed that the singer has lately cut back on his touring schedule in recent years to spend more time at home with his family.

"He loves his fans and loves to tour, but as he has gotten older and become a parent, it has been harder for him to leave. He will never forsake his fans, but being a dad is very important to him," the source added.

With that said, the couple's yet-to-be-born child will join their twins, Lucy and Nicholas and daughter Mary. They welcomed the twins in December 2017 and then their daughter in January 2020.

Enrique Iglesias has been in Miami since the late 1990s, and was later joined by Kournikova when they got together. Having been together for over two decades, the couple continued their low-key lifestyle.

Though they occasionally share snippets from their family life.

"When we met although she came from the sports world in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot. We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger," the singer told People in 2023.

On the musical front, Enrique Iglesias will arrive in India for live concerts, with one of them scheduled in Mumbai.

