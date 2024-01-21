"Entire city is filled with energy....": Ravi Kishan on the beauty of Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : Actor and politician Ravi Kishan spoke about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and how the city is prepared for the mega auspicious event.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "It feels so good. The city is illuminated. I would like to tell the entire India, the entire world - not tomorrow but definitely come here after that. There is an atmosphere of 'jeevit moksha' here. This entire city is filled with energy...It is very beautiful that Lord Ram provided employment to lakhs of people and made this place grand..."

Previously, in an interview with ANI, he shared his perspective about those who have declined the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, saying "Yes, I heard about it (declining the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony ). The opposition cries because Lord Ram has sent them on 'vanvaas' for 30-40 years..."

Talking about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, he added, "After the struggle of 500 years in which many saints and sages were killed, this day has finally come. We are fortunate to be part of it. It is going to be a grand celebration that the entire world will watch."

Earlier, Ravi Kishan talked about his latest music video 'Ayodhya Ke Shri Ram'. He has done the rap for the devotional track.

Speaking toon the music video, he said, "This song is a small tribute to Lord Ram from us. My fans are fond of my voice and I am sure they will love this track. Moreover, it relates to youth because of the fusion music and it is very rare to find rap in such devotional tracks. So, people will shower their love on it. Or honourable Prime Minister has also urged everyone to share their artistic contribution using hashtags which has also helped us in making it popular. Some tracks become immortal and I feel this is one among them. It will be played everywhere."

On the consecration of Ram Mandir, he added, "We have been waiting for it for 500 years. Countless saints and sages were killed and we faced a lot. But, finally all thanks to PM Modi and our party that finally this moment has come for which each one of us has been waiting for so long. It is going to be a grand celebration that the entire world will watch. I feel lucky to be part of it."

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony.

