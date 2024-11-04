"Entire industry is saluting you...": Anil Kapoor lauds Anupam Kher's determination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor praised his friend and colleague Anupam Kher for his relentless hard work and dedication, sharing their recent gym sessions on Instagram.

Kapoor highlighted Kher's remarkable journey from humble beginnings to making a name for himself in the film industry, calling it a testament to his drive and ambition.

In his post, Anil Kapoor shared several photos of the two working out together, capturing moments from their fitness routine.

The images show them posing together, doing planks, and engaging in various exercises.

In his heartfelt caption, Kapoor wrote, "Anupam Kher is the joker in the pack, a chameleon who can do anything. The fact that a Hindi medium boy managed to cross over and make his mark in Hollywood is a testament of his hunger to make a mark, to make his family proud with his work."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

He expressed his gratitude for knowing Kher personally and emphasized the actor's youthful spirit at the age of 69.

"All the best Anupam Kher for #Vijay69," he added, acknowledging Kher's contributions to cinema over the past 40 years.

Responding to Kapoor's kind words, Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude in the comments, stating, "Thank you my dearest friend! Your words of encouragement push me to give my best. You are my strength and inspiration."

He also mentioned his excitement for audiences to watch 'Vijay 69' on Netflix.

'Vijay 69' is set to release on Netflix on November 8. Directed by Akshay Roy, this heartwarming film follows the journey of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who challenges societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Kher described the film as a reflection of the passion, perseverance, and indomitable human spirit, emphasizing that age should never hinder the pursuit of dreams.

Kher elaborated, "Playing this role has been an inspiring journey for me, and I'm excited for audiences around the world to experience this wholesome story on Netflix."

He also thanked the film's writer and director, Akshay Roy, and the producers for the opportunity to convey this important message.

Additionally, Anupam Kher has been receiving acclaim for his recent performance in 'The Signature', which explores the emotional struggles of a devoted husband facing a life-altering crisis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor