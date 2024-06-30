Eric Dane opens up about his departure from 'Grey's Anatomy'

Washington [US], June 30 : Eric Dane, known for his role as Dr Mark Sloan in the hit series 'Grey's Anatomy,' recently opened up about the circumstances surrounding his departure from the show after six seasons.

The 51-year-old actor shared insights during an episode of Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, shedding light on his exit from the long-running ABC medical drama, according to Page Six.

Dane candidly admitted, "I didn't leave so much as I think I was let go." He acknowledged that while he was struggling with personal challenges, including drug and alcohol addiction, these issues weren't the sole reason for his departure.

"They didn't let me go because of that, although it definitely didn't help," he clarified.

The actor expressed his belief that financial considerations played a significant role in the decision. "I was starting to become very expensive for the network," Dane explained.

"As most actors who have spent significant time on the show, you start to become very expensive." He added that the network likely made the decision based on cost-effectiveness rather than his performance or personal struggles.

Reflecting on his changed circumstances, Dane noted, "I wasn't the same guy they had hired." Despite feeling like he was let go, he expressed gratitude towards Shonda Rhimes, the creator of 'Grey's Anatomy,' for her support throughout his time on the show.

"She protected us fiercely. I love Shonda Rhimes and she protected me," he praised.

Dane recalled that his issues with substance abuse had resurfaced during the 2007 Writers Guild of America Strike, despite being sober for several years before joining 'Grey's Anatomy.'

"If you take the whole eight years I was on 'Grey's Anatomy,' I was messed up longer than I was sober," he shared, highlighting the challenges he faced during his tenure on the show, Page Six reported.

Dr. Mark Sloan, Dane's character, met his end following a plane crash featured in the Season 8 finale.

Although initially surviving the crash, the character eventually succumbed to injuries at the start of Season 9.

Dane returned for a guest appearance in Season 17 alongside Chyler Leigh, his onscreen love interest Lexie Grey, who also tragically perished in the crash.

