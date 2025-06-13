Eric Dane opens up on his ALS diagnosis, says "I don't think this is the end of my story"

Washington DC [US], June 13 : Actor Eric Dane opened up about his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. The 52-year-old actor appeared in a teaser clip for an upcoming segment on Good Morning America, speaking about his health with Diane Sawyer, reported People.

After multiple television roles in the 1990s and 2000s, which included his recurring role as Jason Dean in Charmed, Eric Dane was cast as Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy (2006-2012; 2021).

Following this, he made appearances in films such as Marley & Me (2008), Valentine's Day (2010), and Burlesque (2010). Dane has since played Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship and Cal Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria.

"I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening," he told Sawyer. "It's not a dream," he added.

The 30-second clip shows Dane and Sawyer holding hands as they discuss life following his diagnosis. It ends with the Euphoria star breaking down in tears, revealing a glimpse at how emotional the conversation will be, reported People.

"I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is my end," he said.

Dane first revealed his ALS diagnosis in April.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he shared. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." The actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple shares two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he said.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. Patients first experience twitching or weakness in a limb, often followed by slurred speech.

According to the Mayo Clinic, because the disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, patients slowly lose their ability to speak, eat, walk, and breathe independently. There's no cure for ALS, and people usually live three to five years after diagnosis, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. However, some patients can live decades, as per People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor