Eric Prydz set to perform in India for second time

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Swedish DJ and music producer Eric Prydz is excited to return to India with two shows.

He will perform at the IGI stadium in New Delhi on October 4, 2025 and then in Mumbai at the Dome SVP Stadium on October 5.

The India tour will have Prydz performing some of his all-time hits, including 'We Are Mirage,' 'Allein,' and 'Opus'.

Elated about his gigs in India, Prydz said, "Returning to India is incredibly special to me. The energy and passion of the Indian audience are truly unique, and I'm excited to witness it live with them. It's been an incredible journey over two decades, and to celebrate it in such a dynamic country is an honour. Get ready for an immersive experience!"

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation, states, "Bringing Eric Prydz back to India for a tour is a monumental moment for Team Innovation. We've always strived to deliver groundbreaking live experiences, and this tour, celebrating Eric's genius, aligns perfectly with our vision. Fans can expect an auditory and visual spectacle that redefines electronic music performance, solidifying India's position on the global dance music map."

Prydz's career is defined by a relentless pursuit of innovation, delivering iconic releases alongside pioneering visual experiences. He has consistently pushed the boundaries of electronic music performance with creations like his revolutionary 2018 HOLO show and the subsequent Holosphere concept.

Presented by HSBC India and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato, District app users can now add the tour to their 'Hotlist' to stay updated. Exclusive pre-sale tickets for Select HSBC Credit cardholders will be live only on the District app from noon on August 19, 2025, until noon on August 21, 2025. Following this, general tickets will become available for purchase starting at 1 PM on August 21, 2025.

