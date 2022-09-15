Erica Fernandes calls Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra 'a unsuccessful release

Actor Erica Fernandes has shared her review of Brahmastra calling it 'a great try but not a successful one'. Recently, Erica held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One of her fans asked her if she watched Brahmastra. Responding to the fan Erica wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Yes, I did. It was a great try but not a successful one. It was a film high on VFX which was beautifully done. But I wish there were more efforts put into training the actors for this kind of filmmaking and it was not directed by a director whose forte has only been romance."

She added, "Nevertheless, this is a baby step toward making things bigger and better in Bollywood too. Everyone learns from their mistakes and I hope some good comes out of this too." Erica ended her note by saying, "This is my opinion as clearly everyone is entitled to one."One of the most expensive Indian films said to be mounted on a budget north of ₹400 crore, Brahmastra serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy of the Indian cinematic universe titled Astraverse. It follows a DJ named Shiva (Ranbir), who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Amitabh Bachchan features as Guruji, Shiva’s mentor.