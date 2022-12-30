Erica Fernandes leaves India, shifts to Dubai for better work opportunities

Popular television actress Erica Fernandes has decided to leave India and shift her work base to Dubai. She shared a video on her official Instagram account and reflected on her idea of having two homes in both the countries.Inthe video, Erica opened up on her life in Dubai and called her shift of base a new exploration of her life. "I think there’s always a time in everyone’s life where they want to explore something new… also want to find a comfort zone and want to build their own world. I don’t know if I will shift back or to another country but for now Dubai is my home," she said.

Erica, who was born in Mumbai, further said that she will travel if the work demands as she keeps "travelling in 7 to 10 days." She added, "It’s always a learning process. It’s good to come out of your shell.Erica rose to fame with the television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress has also acted in several films in South, including Ninnindale and Galipatam.Erica is also known for her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.She was last seen in a music video with Karan Kundrra. Reportedly, Erica will next be seen with actor Shaheer Sheikh in another music video."She always aspired to be a model since childhood, which earned her the crown of "Bombay Times Fresh Face", "Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face 2011" and "Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra" in 2010 and 2011 respectively. Fernandes was placed 13th in Eastern Eye's 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 List and fourth in The Times of India's Most Desirable Women On Television List 2019. Fernandes was ranked first in The Times Most Desirable Women on TV 2020.